Akamai Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

