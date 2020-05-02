Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.15

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $2.31. Euroseas shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESEA shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.35 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 27.46%.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

