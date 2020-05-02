Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

KMMPF opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.3 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

