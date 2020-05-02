ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Shares of NYSE HEPA opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

