Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) PT Lowered to $8.00

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.56.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

