Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Sell

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSBC. TheStreet downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

