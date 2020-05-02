DA Davidson Weighs in on Banner Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Banner in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $60.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,192,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,477,000 after purchasing an additional 236,473 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,350,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1,954.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 148,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

