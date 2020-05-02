National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

CNI stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 240,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

