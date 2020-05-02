Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstar Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.19. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

