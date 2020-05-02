Boenning Scattergood Comments on Employers Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) – Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Employers in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EIG. TheStreet cut Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE:EIG opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. Employers has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Employers news, CFO Michael Scott Paquette bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $219,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,409.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Employers by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 165,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

