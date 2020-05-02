Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Lowered by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. Cfra cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

NYSE:GIL opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,447,000 after buying an additional 5,260,720 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,925,000 after buying an additional 2,900,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 765.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,789,000 after buying an additional 1,926,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,355,000 after buying an additional 1,577,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

