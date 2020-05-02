Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Increased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSII. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan purchased 3,600 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

