Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Update

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 165,250.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,493,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.82. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

