Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

