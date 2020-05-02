Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a report released on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

JELD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of JELD opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

