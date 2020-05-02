William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blucora in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Blucora’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $692.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blucora by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

