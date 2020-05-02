Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Up 11.8% in April

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $278.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1,836.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. CJS Securities downgraded Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

