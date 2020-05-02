Short Interest in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Grows By 11.3%

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 372,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $813,762.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $97,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. State Street Corp raised its position in Cowen by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 166,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cowen by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 139,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COWN shares. TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $295.45 million, a P/E ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.50. Cowen has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $210.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. Cowen had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

