GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CLSA restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GHG stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,743,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 36,419 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 959,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.