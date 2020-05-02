GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.45.
Several analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CLSA restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.
GHG stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.
