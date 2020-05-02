NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.50 ($2.99).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

LON NCC opened at GBX 161.20 ($2.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.90 million and a PE ratio of 34.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 197.49. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 125.40 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.