Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chiasma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. Chiasma has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $230.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.