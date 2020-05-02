NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCNA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of NuCana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,629,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 585,689 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 61,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. NuCana has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.39.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.20) by ($7.80). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Analyst Recommendations for NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

