Brokers Offer Predictions for DexCom, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DexCom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $330.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.24.

DXCM opened at $341.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.79, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. DexCom has a one year low of $113.63 and a one year high of $350.97.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total transaction of $100,672.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,559 shares of company stock valued at $27,738,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 42.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

