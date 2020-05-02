Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Manitowoc by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

