Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acreage in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Acreage stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Acreage has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

