National Bank Financial Comments on First Quantum Minerals Limited’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Cormark downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.96.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$8.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.67. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.98%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.