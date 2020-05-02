Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Decreased by Capital One Financial

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes bought 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,954. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after buying an additional 301,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 138.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 365,960 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 21.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 49,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $7,477,000.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

