ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

ATNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Securities lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ATN International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $917.98 million, a PE ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 0.13.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -618.18%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

