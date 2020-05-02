Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.
Several analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of RCUS stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -0.21. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.
