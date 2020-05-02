Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

Several analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -0.21. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 564.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.