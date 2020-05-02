Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.14. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

