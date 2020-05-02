Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLAB. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of MLAB opened at $230.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.04 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $435,746.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,841 shares in the company, valued at $18,648,752.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $32,987.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,220.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $3,493,772. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

