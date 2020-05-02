B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Turning Point Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:TPB opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.97 million, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.76. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 39.66%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 136,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,797.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,978,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,937,460.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 138,545 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,287. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

