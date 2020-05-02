Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

LMRK stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $269.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

