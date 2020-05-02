Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOOP. BidaskClub downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of Loop Industries stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $302.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.76. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Loop Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 462,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Loop Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Loop Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

