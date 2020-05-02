Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.89. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique purchased 60,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $248,412.51. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 16,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $80,412.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 508,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,263 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 247,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.