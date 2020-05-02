Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

MERC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Mercer International stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Mercer International has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $632.99 million, a PE ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan C. Wallace acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

