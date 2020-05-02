Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

MFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 2.24. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

