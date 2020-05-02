McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGRC. BidaskClub cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.