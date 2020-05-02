Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.03. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

