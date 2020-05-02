Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $671.03 million, a P/E ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.04 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. Analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,279,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,797,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

