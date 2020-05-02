LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Get LEG & GEN GRP P/S alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley downgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.66. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

About LEG & GEN GRP P/S

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LEG & GEN GRP P/S (LGGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.