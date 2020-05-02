Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $242.00 at UBS Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $223.00 to $242.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

FB stock opened at $202.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

