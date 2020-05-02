Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Hold

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush cut Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $359.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,508.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

