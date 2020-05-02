Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $245.00 at Mizuho

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

FB opened at $202.27 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

