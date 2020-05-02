Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.01

Shares of Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.01 and traded as low as $53.00. Stobart Group shares last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 728,899 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 156 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 123 ($1.62) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Stobart Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.01. The firm has a market cap of $201.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14.

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stobart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stobart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.