First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,490.80

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,490.80 and traded as low as $2,415.00. First Derivatives shares last traded at $2,480.00, with a volume of 7,365 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $677.91 million and a PE ratio of 49.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,178.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,490.80.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

