First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,490.80

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,490.80 and traded as low as $2,415.00. First Derivatives shares last traded at $2,480.00, with a volume of 7,365 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $677.91 million and a PE ratio of 49.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,178.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,490.80.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stobart Group Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.01
Stobart Group Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.01
First Derivatives Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,490.80
First Derivatives Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,490.80
Cohort Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $599.68
Cohort Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $599.68
Centerra Gold Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14
Centerra Gold Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14
Gemfields Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Gemfields Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Petro Matad Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26
Petro Matad Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report