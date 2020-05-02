Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $599.68

Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $599.68 and traded as low as $556.00. Cohort shares last traded at $570.00, with a volume of 12,963 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.47 million and a P/E ratio of 32.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 515.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 599.68.

Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company manufactures and sells equipment and systems in the areas of tactical communications and naval communications for defense community; and provides system engineering and project management services, such as electronic warfare operational support, information management as a service, digital forensic, training support, and strategic system services.

