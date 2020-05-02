Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $11.80. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 927,831 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

