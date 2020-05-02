Gemfields (LON:GEM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.60. Gemfields shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Gemfields in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.68.

About Gemfields (LON:GEM)

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

