Ekf Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.39

Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.39 and traded as high as $41.00. Ekf Diagnostics shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 209,216 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Ekf Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm, an hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a centrifuge that provides a hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

